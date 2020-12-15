Karnataka Legislative Council session today, anti-cow slaughter bill likely to be tabled

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa speaks during the Winter Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, on December 8. (PTI Photo)

The Karnataka Legislative Council will hold its day-long session on Tuesday, where the controversial anti-cow slaughter bill is expected to be tabled.

Accusing Council Chairman K Pratapachandra Shetty of “abruptly” adjourning the session sine die on December 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government decided to convene the House, and the ruling party had also petitioned the Governor in this regard.

The “Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill 2020” was passed by the state Assembly last week amid uproar from the opposition.

The BJP legislators sporting saffron shawls shouted “Gau Mata Ki Jai” and cheered the passage of the contentious bill, but the opposition members trooped to the well of the House in protest.

In the new bill, any cow or bull under the age of 13 cannot be slaughtered. A violation would invite jail term between 3-7 years and a fine between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Repeat offenders would have to pay between Rs 1-10 lakh and could face a jail term of seven years.

A permit would be needed from relevant state government authorities for inter-state movement of animal husbandry and transportation should be done according to central government norms. Any violation would invite a jail term of 3-5 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

For a bill to become law, its passage in the Council, followed by assent by the Governor is necessary.

The ruling BJP would need the support of Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) if it wants to pass the bill in the legislative council where it has only 31 members in a House of 75.

The Congress legislature party (CLP) meeting has been called on Tuesday morning ahead of the session to decide on their plan of action inside the House, which will be attended by CLP leader Siddaramaiah.

The party has issued a whip to all its members to attend the Council proceedings on Tuesday.

Currently, the ruling BJP is the single largest party in the Council with 31 members, followed by Congress with 29 including the chairman.

The JD(S) has 14 members and there is one independent.