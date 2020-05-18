Karnataka lockdown 4.0: Shops to open, trains to start, cabs and buses allowed

Sections
Updated: May 18, 2020 19:48 IST

By Venkatesha Babu,

Bengaluru: Karnataka has announced a series of new measures for lockdown 4:0, which came into effect from Monday and will be in place till May 31 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The relaxation in lockdown measures came on a day when the state saw the biggest single-day rise in Covid-19 positive cases at 99, taking the total count to 1,246, including 37 deaths. While 530 patients have recovered so far.

“Nearly 70 of the 99 new cases have been recorded among people, who have had a recent travel history to Maharashtra. The spike is a cause of concern. We’ll try to further tighten the Karnataka-Maharashtra borders,” said a state health department official, requesting anonymity.

State chief minister BS Yediyurappa told media persons on Monday that state-run buses, private buses, taxis, and auto-rickshaws would be allowed to operate from Tuesday.



Public parks would remain open between 7am and 9am and 5pm and 7pm for people to exercise and walk, he added.

Auto rickshaws and taxis would be allowed to carry only two passengers at a time. Maxi-cabs that play a key role in rural last-mile connectivity would be allowed to carry three passengers. All buses would be allowed to operate at 50% of their capacity and carry 30 passengers.

The CM promised to make good for the losses for the state-run buses for operating at 50% of their capacity. The public transport will be available on all days, except Sunday, between 7am and 7pm.

Karnataka has also permitted all commercial establishments to open and operate, except malls and theatres. Earlier, all industrial establishments had been allowed to reopen and operate.

Trains will run within the state, but inter-state rail service is barred.

None of the opening up measures is applicable in the containment zones, which will continue to comply with strict lockdown restrictions. Only 50 guests will be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony. Wearing of masks in public is compulsory across the state and anybody flouting the rule will be penalised.

On Sundays, the state will observe a complete lockdown and only emergency services will be allowed to function.

Yediyurappa made it clear these measures are an experiment that will continue till May 31, and based on how it pans out the government is likely to decide on the next course of action, including re-imposing some of the earlier restrictions, if necessary.

