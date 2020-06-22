Sections
Karnataka medical education minister’s father tests Covid-19 positive

Earlier the minister had tweeted that his 82-year-old father was suffering from fever and cough.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 20:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The Karnataka medical education minister also requested for prayers for the speedy recovery of his father. (Image used for representation). (ANI PHOTO.)

A family member of Karnataka’s medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has tested positive for Covid-19 even as results of other members of the family are awaited. Sudhakar is a part of the core committee set up by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also been the public face of the government on addressing issues with regard to the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Sudhakar tweeted on Monday, “My father’s Covid-19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for the speedy recovery of my father.”

Earlier the minister had tweeted that his 82-year-old father was suffering from fever and cough. The minister also requested prayers for the speedy recovery of his father. Sudhakar has been attending cabinet meetings, travelling across the state and addressing the media too.

