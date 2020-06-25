Karnataka minister rules out full lockdown in Bengaluru

A worker sprays disinfectant at the entrance of Sadar Patrappa road in Bengaluru which is one teh four localities sealed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19. (PTI)

Amid speculation of another lockdown in Karnataka to contain rising cases of Covid-19, Revenue minister R Ashoka on Thursday ruled out a full lockdown of the state capital Bengaluru.

“Lockdown will not be imposed on the entire city of Bengaluru,” he said.

On Friday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to meet all legislators from Bengaluru cutting across party lines to take a decision on the capital.

Yediyurappa’s deputy C N Ashwath Narayan also cautioned that another lockdown might trip the economic revival.

“That’s (lockdown) a suggestion by many opposition leaders. At present that question doesn’t arise. Revival of economy has just started. Livelihood is very essential. If you go back, I think it becomes very difficult and people will face problems,” said C.N. Ashwath Narayan according to ANI.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Yediyurappa had expressed concern over rising Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru and urged people to maintain social distancing and sanitisation to avoid another lockdown.

On Monday, the government had decided to seal four major areas in the state capital Bengaluru to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The state’s health minister B Sriramulu said that there is no community transmission in the state.

“Seal down has been implemented at four locations in Bengaluru. More tests are being done in these locations. We have also made arrangements to test senior citizens,” Sriramulu said after a cabinet meeting according to ANI.

“Situation is under control, there’s no community transmission. We’re working with the CM. We took opinion from experts. They’re of the opinion that people from outside are coming to Bengaluru so the number of cases are increasing here,” he said.

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday.

Earlier, JD (S) leader and former CM H D Kumaraswamy had demanded that the government impose a 20-day statewide lockdown to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, Kumaraswamy appealed to the people of the state to impose a self-declared curfew and stay at home asserting that life was more important than the economy.