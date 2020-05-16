Karnataka minister urges industries to resume work, adopt ‘bold reforms’

Sections
Updated: May 16, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times

While there has been a partial re-opening, especially after May 4, full activities are yet to resume. (Photo: @JagadishShettar)

Karnataka’s industries minister Jagadish Shettar on Saturday told captains of the industry that the current Covid-19 situation was the new normal and asked them to resume operations in full after taking adequate precautions.

Most of the industrial activities have come to a juddering halt after March 24, when the first lockdown was put in place. While there has been a partial re-opening, especially after May 4, full activities are yet to resume.

Asserting that economic activities have to be resumed, Shettar said that the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by the Centre would help the industry revive growth.

“We need to show resilience and adopt bold reforms to make the country a global manufacturing hub,” said Shettar addressing leaders of industry.



Karnataka’s industries department principal secretary Gaurav Gupta also said that the state government was committed to help the industrial sector get back on its feet, including encouraging migrant workers to come back and join work.

