Karnataka nears 60,000-mark, over 80% patients recover in Delhi: Covid-19 state tally 

In another single-day rise, India reported 38,902 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the national tally to 1,077,618. The coronavirus death toll in the country stands at 26,816 while more than 60 percent of India’s total coronavirus patients, 677,422 to be precise, have beaten the deadly contagion.

The south Indian state of Karnataka has emerged as a new Covid-19 hotspot in the country. The fourth worst-affected state is witnessing a rapid surge in fresh infections with the state tally inching toward the 60,000-mark. Infections are also on the rise in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, whereas the national is reporting more patients getting recovered from the contagion, minimising its active cases.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 situation across the country:

Top five states

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat are five worst-affected states in the country. However, of these, the national capital seems to be slowing down its rate of infections. 101,274 of its total 121,582 patients have recovered from coronavirus which is nearly 83 percent. The death toll here stands at 3,597

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 300,937 on Sunday. As many as 165,663 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 11,596 have died. In Tamil Nadu, the Covid-19 tally has reached 165,714, the state has witnessed 2,403 fatalities while 113,856 patients have recovered from the infection here.

Karnataka has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot with a rapid surge in its cases. On Sunday, the infection tally here stood at 59,652, inching toward the 60,000-mark. The death toll here stands at 1,240 while 21,775 people have recovered from the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 47,a390 on Sunday. The state has seen 34,035 people recover from coronavirus while 2,122 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan come next in the state tally. The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 47,036 while the number of recoveries has touched 28,664. The state’s death toll has crossed 1,000. In Telangana, the tally stands at 43,780. While 30,607 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll in the state has jumped to 409 in the state.

Of Andhra Pradesh’s 44,609 Covid-19 patients, 21,763 have recovered while the death toll stands at 586. In West Bengal, as many as 40,209 people have contracted Covid-19 till date. The state has seen 40,209 recover from coronavirus while 1,076 people have been killed.

Rajasthan stands at the tenth spot with coronavirus tally here jumping to 28,500. The death toll here stands at 553 while 21,144 patients have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.

Situation in other states

Haryana’s Covid-19 tally stands at 25,547 while Bihar has reported 25,136 coronavirus infections till date. In Madhya Pradesh, the number of cases has touched 21,763 while Assam stands at 22,918 and Odisha’s is at 16,701. Jammu and Kashmir’s tally has jumped to 13,198 while Kerala has reported 11,659 cases till date. In states other than these, the coronavirus tally is 10,000 or less.