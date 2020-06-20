Karnataka records 416 new Covid-19 cases, a head constable succumbs to infection

There are at present 3,170 active Covid-19 cases in the state and 181 people have recovered and been discharged on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)

Karnataka on Saturday reported 416 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the coronavirus tally of the state to 8,697, data from the state health department indicated.

With the nine new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll of the southern state has touched 132.

There are at present 3,170 active Covid-19 cases in the state and 181 people have recovered and been discharged today. At least, 5,391 coronavirus patients have been cured and sent home till date. Among the total number of active cases in the state, at least 74 are admitted in the intensive care unit and need critical care for respiratory complaints.

A 56-year-old head constable of the city police, who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection a couple of days ago and was undergoing treatment died on Saturday, the police said.

The policeman attached to the Kalasipalya police station, was being treated at Victoria Hospital. This is the second death of a policeman in Karnataka due to Covid-19. The first one was an assistant sub-inspector attached to the V V Puram traffic police station.

Police officials said the constable was among nine others who had recently tested positive for Covid-19. An ASI with the Wilson Garden traffic police station in Bengaluru has also reportedly tested positive for the infectious disease. The ASI is undergoing treatment at a designated hospital and the police station has been sanitised. His contacts too are being quarantined.

Earlier this week, the Union health ministry appreciated Karnataka’s methods for Covid-19 management, which includes comprehensive contact tracing of Covid-19 positive cases and physical or phone-based survey that has covered more than 1.5 crore households in the state.

The Karnataka government has over a period of time effectively traced and tracked each positive case and their contacts, hence successfully containing the spread of the infectious disease, the ministry said. Karnataka has one of the lowest coronavirus case counts in the country, compared to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, which with over 50,000 cases is now at second spot and among the worst-hit states by the pandemic.