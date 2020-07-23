Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Karnataka records over 5,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time

Karnataka records over 5,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka recorded 5030 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 80,863 cases which includes 1616 deaths and 29,310 people being discharged after being treated successfully.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:36 IST

By Venkatesha Babu| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Bangalore continued to account for the bulk of new cases as well as the total active cases in the state. (HT Photo)

Karnataka on Thursday recorded more than 5,000 Covid-19 positive cases for the first time since the very first case was detected on March 8. The case count also took the state’s cumulative tally past 80,000. 13 of the 30 districts in the state recorded more than 100 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka recorded 5030 new Covid-19 cases taking the total to 80,863 cases which includes 1616 deaths and 29,310 people being discharged after being treated successfully. Bangalore continued to account for the bulk of new cases as well as the total active cases in the state.

Karnataka’s capital recorded 2,207 new cases and has 29,090 of the 49,931 active cases in the state. The B S Yediyurappa led BJP government has made it clear that there would be no more lockdowns in the state as economic activities were important to ensure livelihood of people. The continued rise of cases in the state comes even as the ruling party BJP and main opposition Congress are involved in a mud-slinging match over purchase of equipment related to treating Covid patients.

