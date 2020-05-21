Karnataka reports 116 more Covid-19 cases, state tally over 1,500

Total deaths due to the coronavirus disease in Karnataka stand at 41. (ANI File Photo )

A total of 116 more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,568.

“116 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka (from 5 PM yesterday to 12 PM today), 14 people discharged during this period. Total positive cases in the state rises to 1568,” said the Government of Karnataka.

Total deaths in the state stand at 41. Besides, 570 people have been discharged so far.