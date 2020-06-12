Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka requests Centre to ban import of Chinese silk to protect domestic players

Karnataka requests Centre to ban import of Chinese silk to protect domestic players

Sericulturists in Karnataka have complained that China is dumping silk in the Indian market which is affecting the local industry.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:18 IST

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Karnataka silk producers have accused China of dumping silk in India and sought a ban on silk imports from China. (AFP Photo/Representative)

The Karnataka government has requested the Centre to consider banning the import of Chinese silk and hiking anti-dumping duties to help the domestic producers, said a minister from the state. Almost all silk in India is produced in just five states of Karnataka, Andhra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and J&K. Karnataka produces 70 per cent of the total mulberry silk produced in the country.

K C Narayana Gowda, the minister for municipal administration, horticulture and sericulture in the government of Karnataka said a letter had been written to the centre with the above-mentioned requests.

Gowda had earlier met with a delegation of sericulturists who complained that they have been affected by the alleged dumping of silk by China. The delegation also appealed to the government to impose additional anti-dumping duty on China as well as ban imports from that country to protect domestic sericulturaists.

For Coronavirus Live Updates



Gowda assured them that he would discuss the matter with the chief minister and expressed confidence that the Centre would take all necessary steps to protect the interests of the Indian silk industry.



Karnataka government’s move comes amid calls to boycott Chinese products in the wake of a tense border standoff with Beijing and also efforts to attract companies that may consider relocating from China in the post-corona world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST
Mohali MC in a fix over maintenance of parks
Jun 13, 2020 01:24 IST
No let-up in Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh suspends inter-state bus services
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.