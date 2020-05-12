Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally reaches 925 with record single-day spike of 63 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 900-mark on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (ANI)

Karnataka reported its biggest single- day spike in Covid-19 positive cases with 63 new cases being registered on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 925 cases which includes 31 deaths and 433 discharges.

This increase is higher than 54 cases-spike that the state had reported on May 10.

Nearly half of the new cases have had a travel history to Gujarat. Relaxation of lockdown norms has meant that districts like Kolar which were in the green zone, have now reported positive cases.

“Today is again it not a good day in terms of numbers... most cases are those with the travel history to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Odisha and Chennai,” state minister S Suresh Kumar, the spokesperson for Covid-19 in Karnataka, told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

He said most of the cases were those who recently returned to the state.

“After their return, we placed them under quarantine. On screening and testing them during quarantine, they turned out to be positive,” he said.

According to the health department’s bulletin, out of the 460 active cases, a total of 449 Covid-19 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and stable while 11 were undergoing treatment in intensive care units, reports PTI.

Seven patients who have recovered, were discharged on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 101 migrant labourers including men, women and children who were travelling in the back of a goods truck to Rajasthan were detained on the Bangalore - Pune highway near Hirebagewadi check-post of Belgavi district.

After one of them was found to be running high temperature, he was admitted to a hospital in Belgavi to check for Covid-19 symptoms. The rest of the group was sent for medical check up and later to an institutional quarantine at Nehru Nagar in the city.

The state government is examining how the truck with so many people was able to evade several checkposts till it was finally caught.

(With inputs from PTI)