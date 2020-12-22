Karnataka sees around 79% voting in first phase of gram panchayat polls

The prominent leaders, who voted in the Gram Panchayat polls, included KPCC president DK Shivakumar who along with his wife exercised his franchise at his native place Kanakapura. (HT PHOTO.)

The Karnataka state election commission said that nearly 79 per cent of eligible voters cast their vote in the first phase of the two-phase Gram Panchayat polls in the state. While voting began slowly earlier on Tuesday morning, it picked up speed with even places like Bengaluru Urban which are traditionally seen as laggards clocking in nearly 77 % votes.

A total of 3019 panchayats having 43,238 seats across 117 taluks voted on Tuesday in more than 23,000 booths sealing the fate of 1.17 lakh candidates.

Voting was held between 7 am to 5 pm with one hour later reserved for those affected with Covid-19. The second phase of polls will be held on December 27 with results being declared on December 30. 4377 panchayat wards have already elected their representatives unopposed. The polls are being held on a party-less basis but all parties are looking to have their party workers elected for a majority of GP’s.

State EC B Basvaraju said that around 79 to 80 per cent votes had been polled and the figure was similar to the voting percentage in the 2015 GP polls. The final voting percentage is still being tallied and will be known on Wednesday, EC officials added.

Except for some minor glitches, the voting, by and large, has been peaceful. However, a candidate Damodar Krishnappa Yaligar who was contesting from Garga village in Gadag district is said to have committed suicide after polling began. Villagers told police that Yaligar feared defeat in the polls and had thus taken the extreme step. The police are investigating the matter.

Similarly in Hosahalli village of Shivamogga district officials seized a feast prepared by a candidate allegedly to lure voters. In Malur taluk of Kolar district, villagers of Kambipura protested against lack of proper roads by not participating in the polls. However, in most parts of the state, there was considerable voter enthusiasm, officials added.

