Karnataka sees 1,925 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru accounts for 60% of patients

Karnataka for the third consecutive day saw another record spurt in cases with 1,925 new people being infected with Covid-19 taking the total tally to 23,474 which also includes 372 deaths and 9,847 people being discharged after successful treatment. State capital Bengaluru alone accounted for 1,235 of the new cases. With Sunday’s numbers, Bengaluru accounts for more than 60 percent of the state’s 13,251 active cases.

Even as more instances of hospitals turning away patients -- citing lack of availability of beds -- continued across the state, Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, however, put up a brave face and claimed that things were “under control in both Bengaluru and the entire state. There is no need to panic. Unfortunately, some sections of the media are creating the impression that this is a deadly disease leading to fear and depression among people.”

Admitting that some private hospitals were turning away people by claiming that they did not have beds, Sudhakar said, “The private hospitals had promised to hand over 2,734 beds but in reality have handed over only 116 beds. According to our information, 898 patients who had walked into private hospitals are being treated. We expect them (private hospitals) to keep their word and hand over the rest of the beds and we will take action if they don’t. From tomorrow, revenue minister R Ashoka and political secretary to CM Vishwanath who have been tasked by the CM to look into the matter will take action.”

Warning hospitals of criminal cases if they turn away patients despite having beds, the minister also promised that Covid-19 test results would be provided within 24 hours. The remark came after some people complained of the inordinate delay in providing test results. “We have 80 - government and private combined - testing labs in the state which can process 20,000 samples a day. We will ensure that the capacity is properly utilized,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister of State for Finance Janardhan Poojary has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital in Mangalore for treatment according to his son Santhosh.