Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Karnataka suspends all transport from five states to stem Covid-19 spread

Karnataka suspends all transport from five states to stem Covid-19 spread

Among these five states, Maharashtra has the largest number of Covid-19 cases at over 56,000 followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 18,000 and Gujarat with more than 15,00 cases. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have over 7,000 cases each.

Updated: May 28, 2020 18:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A security man checks the ID of staff before entering the Kempe Gowda International Airport following the resumption of domestic airline services from tomorrow, in Bengaluru on Sunday. (ANI file photo)

Karnataka on Thursday announced that it was suspending arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, ANI reported.

Among these five states, Maharashtra has the largest number of Covid-19 cases at over 56,000 followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 18,000 and Gujarat with more than 15,00 cases. Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have over 7,000 cases each.

Karnataka recorded 115 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday to take the state’s tally to 2533, the state’s health department said.

Domestic flights which resumed on Monday after a two month lockdown will now not be able to fly into Bangalore form these five states.



Much of the rail traffic in recent times has been Shramik Special trains ferrying stranded migrant workers home to different parts of the country.

Among the five states that it has put on the blacklist, Karnataka shares borders with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

32-year-old cancer patient tests Covid-19 positive hours after his death in Uttarakhand
May 28, 2020 19:08 IST
Unless there’s a calamity, Liverpool will be crowned champions: John Barnes
May 28, 2020 19:07 IST
Covid test: PMC follows ICMR not state guidelines for pregnant women
May 28, 2020 19:07 IST
Speaking for migrant workers | HT Editorial
May 28, 2020 19:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.