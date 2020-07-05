Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka to build Rs 200 crore pilgrim complexes at Tirumala

Karnataka to build Rs 200 crore pilgrim complexes at Tirumala

The state would soon submit a blueprint for the construction of the Rs 200 crore mega complexes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, the official told PTI.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take part in the programme (PTI)

The Karnataka government will soon build a massive pilgrim amenities complex and marriage hall at Tirumala, the hill abode of Lord Venkateswara, at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, a temple official said here on Saturday.

The state would soon submit a blueprint for the construction of the Rs 200 crore mega complexes to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the hill shrine, the official told PTI.

Consequently, based on the designs, TTD would construct the complexes with the given fund and after completion, they would be handed over to the Karnataka government, he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa would lay the foundation stone for the mammoth complexes on the hills some time next month, he said. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to take part in the programme, he added.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tamil Nadu on intense lockdown today as part of efforts to curb Covid-19 spread
Jul 05, 2020 14:19 IST
Arjun Atwal’s 66 rockets him into top-20 at Rocket Classic
Jul 05, 2020 14:20 IST
Ibrahimovic on target as Milan severely dent Lazio title hopes
Jul 05, 2020 14:08 IST
The Midas touch: Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel
Jul 05, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.