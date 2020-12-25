Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Karnataka to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary with event on technology, innovation, higher education

Karnataka to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary with event on technology, innovation, higher education

The Departments of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology, and Skill Development will hold a five-panel discussion of 45 minutes each on five different topics.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Bengaluru

The event will be a part of “Good Governance Day”, which will be observed on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. (PTI file photo)

Karnataka government will hold a day-long programme, focusing on technology, global competence, innovation, higher education, and entrepreneurship, on former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on Thursday.

The event will be a part of “Good Governance Day”, which will be observed on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. The event will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwatha Narayana at Vidhana Soudha in Bangaluru.

The Departments of Electronics Information Technology Biotechnology and Science & Technology, and Skill Development will hold a five-panel discussion of 45 minutes each on five different topics.

The themes of the panel discussions include “Technology for Global Readiness”, “Leveraging Innovation Ecosystem of Bengaluru”, “Beyond Bengaluru”, “Governance and Leadership for Quality Higher Education”, and “Industry Ready and Entrepreneurial Skills”.

Vice-chancellors, entrepreneurs, academicians, and visionaries will be present in these discussions and share their thoughts on related topics, the release said.

December 25 is celebrated as Good Governance Day in honour of Vajpayee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
by Shishir Gupta
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
by Amandeep Shukla
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Not logical to include MSP in talks’: Centre; farmers may reply today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

IMG-R to be rebranded as Reliance to takeover its 50% stake
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Karnataka to mark Vajpayee’s birth anniversary with event on technology, innovation, higher education
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
If we give an inch, they’ll take a mile: Paine on 2 ‘dangerous’ Ind batters
by hindustantimes.com
Ismail Darbar sings Lutt Gaye at Gauahar-Zaid’s mehendi
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.