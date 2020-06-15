Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka to resume public road transport operations to Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday

Karnataka to resume public road transport operations to Andhra Pradesh from Wednesday

Services will resume from Bengaluru, Bellary, Raichur and Shahpur to select destinations in Andhra Pradesh from June 17.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Passengers in need of transportation wait at the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand in Bangalore. (AFP)

In a bid to restart inter-state transport operations amid the Covid-19 crisis, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) said it will resume services to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner with effect from June 17.

The press note released by the KSRTC stated that under the ‘phase I’ of the resumption of operations, services will resume from Bengaluru, Bellary, Raichur and Shahpur to select destination in Andhra Pradesh.

Services from Bengaluru, Karnataka will resume for destinations in Andhra Pradesh like Ananthapur, Hindupur, Puttaparthi, Kalyandurga, Rayadurga, Kadapa, Proddatur, Tirupati, Chittoor, Madanapalle, Nellore and Vijayawada.

 Also read: No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Kejriwal





From Bellary, services will resume for Vijayawada, Ananthapur, Kurnool and Mantralaya. From Shahpur, operations will resume for Mantralaya and Kurnool while services will be into service from Raichur to Mantralaya.



Passengers can log on the KSRTC official website to book their tickets or through advance booking counters.

The state transport corporation said it would run the buses without air-conditioners in view of the Covid-19 spread, news agency PTI reported.

An official said the buses to Telangana may resume from next week while no decision has been taken on operating buses to Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

The KSRTC had minimised the inter-state bus services from March 1 in the wake of the surge in Covid-19 in the state. With the announcement of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown by PM Modi on March 24, KSRTC services were stopped completely.

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will also resume bus services to Karnataka from Wednesday with over 160 bus services pressed into operation.

(With inputs from agencies)

