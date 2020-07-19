Sections
Home / India News / Karnataka wears a deserted look amid Sunday lockdown to check Covid-19 surge

Karnataka wears a deserted look amid Sunday lockdown to check Covid-19 surge

As of Sunday, as per the data released by the health ministry, Karnataka has registered over 59,000 coronavirus cases and is nearing the 60,000 mark.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 11:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Karnataka observes a full-day Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday. (ANI)

Streets across Karnataka bore a deserted look on Sunday as the state observed a complete lockdown today in a bid to control the rise in coronavirus infections. The state government decided to impose a full day lockdown every Sunday from July 5 till August 2 to tackle the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Karnataka is the fourth worst-affected state in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. It has more number of active cases than the national capital which has reported over 80 percent recovery rate. As of Sunday, as per the data released by the health ministry, Karnataka has registered over 59,000 coronavirus cases and is nearing the 60,000 mark. The death toll here stands at 1,240 while 21,775 people have recovered from the disease.

A major chunk of the infections come from capital city Bengaluru where nearly 30,000 people have contracted the disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

There’re signs of system being manipulated: Chappell wants DRS ‘overhaul’
Jul 19, 2020 11:32 IST
Watch: Passengers rescued from bus stuck on waterlogged road after Delhi rains
Jul 19, 2020 11:23 IST
Karnataka wears a deserted look amid Sunday lockdown to check Covid-19 surge
Jul 19, 2020 11:27 IST
Body found under water-logged Minto Bridge in Delhi after heavy rain
Jul 19, 2020 11:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.