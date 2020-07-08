Kashmir BJP leader Shiekh Waseem Bari killed along with his father and brother in terror attack, manhunt launched

Shiekh Waseem Bari was at his shop in Bandipore when the militants attacked. (Credit: Facebook)

Militants on Wednesday killed former district president of BJP Bandipore, Shiekh Waseem Bari along with his father and brother in the main town of Bandipore.

Police said that militants attacked Shiekh Waseem Bari at his shop at Muslimabad Bandipore in the evening. In the attack, Bari’s father Bashir Ahmad and younger brother Umar were also injured. All three were taken to district hospital where they were declared brought dead. The attack took place close to the police station where Bari had a house and a shop.

Soon after the attack, police and army launched a search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.

Inspector general of police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Bari was at their shop along with his father and brother, when some unidentified terrorists shot them resulting in critical injuries to all of them. “All three later succumbed to their injuries,” Kumar said.

Kumar said the family had ten security personnel but unfortunately, none of them were present at the time of the incident since they were sitting on the first floor of Bari’s house, which is adjacent to the shop. He said, “The PSOs are being arrested.”

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of the BJP leader.

“Sorry to hear about the murderous terror attack on the BJP functionaries and their father in Bandipore earlier this evening. I condemn the attack. My condolences to their families in this time of grief. Sadly the violent targeting of mainstream political workers continues unabated,” tweeted Omar soon after the attack.

Bari, 28, was the known face of BJP in Bandipore district and had contested 2014 assembly election as an independent candidate. He is the senior most BJP leader killed in Kashmir since revocation of article 370 by the centre last August.