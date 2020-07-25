Sections
Home / India News / Kashmir’s saffron gets GI tag

Kashmir’s saffron gets GI tag

Jammu & Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) GC Murmu expressed happiness at the Centre’s decision and said that this is the first major step to put Kashmir Saffron on the world map, thanks to the GI tag.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

The L-G complimented Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, director of agriculture, J&K, for his relentless pursuit for the GI tag for the homegrown Kashmiri spice. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

Kashmir Valley’s Saffron has got the much-awaited geographical indication (GI) certification from the central government in a fillip to the homegrown spice, which is likely to fetch higher prices in the international markets.

Jammu & Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor (L-G) GC Murmu expressed happiness at the Centre’s decision and said that this is the first major step to put Kashmir Saffron on the world map, thanks to the GI tag.

The recognition would help Kashmir Saffron to acquire more prominence in the export market and would help the farmers get the best remunerative price, L-G Murmu said.

The L-G complimented Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, director of agriculture, J&K, for his relentless pursuit for the GI tag for the homegrown Kashmiri spice.



He said the restoration of Kashmir’s saffron’s pristine glory has been a top priority for both the union territory (UT) administration and the Central government.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art Spice Park at Pampore in south Kashmir in August under the National Saffron Mission (NSM) would prove to be a game-changer for the saffron industry, he added.

Navin K. Choudhary, principal secretary, agriculture production department, J&K, said that GI certification establishes specific geographical origin and certifies certain unique qualities of the product.

GI certification enables those who have the right to use the sign in order to prevent a third party from using the sign. The GI certification would also stop the prevalent adulteration of Kashmir Saffron and the authenticated spice would fetch a much better price, he added.

Kashmir Saffron is the only one spice in the world grown at an altitude of 1,600 metres, making it a one-of-a-kind variant that is known for its unique characteristics such as natural deep-red colour, aroma, bitter flavor, etc.

Choudhary said the sprinkler irrigation system is being installed in saffron fields as per L-G’s instructions. The installation to likely to be completed in the next two months, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Letting Meghna Gulzar direct Raazi was blunder, rues Harinder Sikka
Jul 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Tough performing instantly after four-five months: Poonam Yadav
Jul 25, 2020 18:43 IST
Amol Parashar: Staying depressed on lost projects would affect my work
Jul 25, 2020 18:43 IST
Supreme Court to hear Rajasthan Assembly Speaker’s appeal against HC order at 11am on Monday
Jul 25, 2020 18:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.