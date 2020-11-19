Sections
Home / India News / Kashmir Valley likely to receive fresh rain, snowfall: IMD

Kashmir Valley likely to receive fresh rain, snowfall: IMD

The resort town of Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 09:30 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A view of the snow covered ski-resort of Gulmarg after the season's first snowfall, in J&K on November 16. (HT file)

The Kashmir Valley is expected to receive fresh rain and snowfall in the upper reaches as temperatures are likely to go below the freezing point, India Meteorological Department said . It received rain and the snowfall last week as well.

The resort town of Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius. Jammu and Srinagar recorded minimum temperatures of 9.5 degrees Celsius and 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir received first heavy snowfall in the beginning of November last year.

