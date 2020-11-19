Kashmir Valley likely to receive fresh rain, snowfall: IMD

A view of the snow covered ski-resort of Gulmarg after the season's first snowfall, in J&K on November 16. (HT file)

The Kashmir Valley is expected to receive fresh rain and snowfall in the upper reaches as temperatures are likely to go below the freezing point, India Meteorological Department said . It received rain and the snowfall last week as well.

The resort town of Gulmarg recorded the lowest minimum temperature of minus 6 degrees Celsius. Jammu and Srinagar recorded minimum temperatures of 9.5 degrees Celsius and 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir received first heavy snowfall in the beginning of November last year.