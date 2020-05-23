Kashmir woman took Rs 80,000 to protect man from detention, got arrested for extortion

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a woman for extorting money from a man claiming she could protect him from getting detained by the police, officials said on Saturday.

Mehbooba Banu, a resident of Kadder in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district was arrested after a complaint was filed against her for extortion and intimidation.

“A person namely Nazir of Tungdunoo had been called by the police for questioning in connection with a militancy related input. When nothing surfaced against him, he was allowed to proceed home without charges,” a police spokesperson said, explaining the extortion case.

The official said that Mehbooba Banu, along with her family members, approached Nazir and his family claiming that police will detain him again and that they should pay her one lakh rupees to ensure they don’t detain him again. She said she will transfer the money to the cops to protect him from further detention.

The poor family collected 80,000 rupees and gave it to her.

“Apprehending that Nazir’s family may approach the police with a complaint, the woman sent two of her relatives, wearing masks, to threaten Nazir and his family not to go to the police,” the spokesperson said.

After police received the complaint, a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 451(house trespassing), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation), 109 (abetment) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.

“The said woman who grabbed the money of poor people dishonestly and fraudulently has been arrested in the instant case. Investigation is on, more arrests shall follow,” the police spokesman said.

Following the incident, the police have requested the public to report all cases of extortion.

“We have a zero tolerance policy against extortion, especially, when it is being done in the name of the police. Any citizen may call up SP Kulgam directly on his phone number 84930-51292. Their identity shall be kept confidential,” the official said.