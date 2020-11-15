Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad elected as BJP legislature party leader

Sections
Earlier in the day, a meeting of the NDA was held where Nitish Kumar was named as the leader, paving the way for his return as chief minister for the fourth consecutive term.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 17:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com| edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats. (ANI/Twitter)

Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad has been unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar, party leader Sushil Kumar Modi said on Sunday.

“I’ have been given this responsibility and I will carry out the duty to the best of my ability: Tarkishore Prasad after being elected as leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar,” Prasad said.

“I can’t comment on it as of now,” said Tarkishore Prasad when asked about the post of Deputy CM in Bihar.

Modi, a deputy chief minister in Nitish Kumar’s last cabinet and also the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar before 2020 Assembly polls, said no one can take away the post of the party worker and he will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to him.



“Congratulations to Tarkishoreji for being unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party,” Modi tweeted in Hindi.

“The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that someobody else might have have not received it. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given to me. No one can take away the post of the worker,” he said in another tweet.

He also congratulated Bettiah MLA Renu Devi on being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party.

“Heartly congratulations to four-time MLA from Bettiah Renu Devi, who comes from Nonia community for being elected as deputy leader of BJP legislature party,” Modi tweeted

NDA secured a majority in the recently-concluded election to 243-member Bihar Assembly by winning 125 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

