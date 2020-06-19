Sections
Home / India News / KCR announces Rs 5 crore for Col Santosh’s family, Rs 10 lakh each for kin of 19 soldiers

KCR announces Rs 5 crore for Col Santosh’s family, Rs 10 lakh each for kin of 19 soldiers

KCR said he would soon visit the family members of Col Santosh Babu and present the cheque personally on behalf of the state government.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:19 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Posted by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops. (HT PHOTO.)

In an unprecedented gesture, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 crore to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu, the commander of the 16th Bihar regiment, who was killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh, on Monday night.

The chief minister also announced Rs 10 lakh to each of the families of 19 soldiers who died in the clashes along with Santosh.

KCR made this announcement while speaking at the all-party meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening.

The chief minister said the state government was announcing the ex gratia in honour of the bravery shown by Col Santosh Babu while fighting the Chinese troops. “The state government will also provide a residential plot to his family and Group-I job to the officer’s wife Santoshi,” he said.



KCR said he would soon visit the family members of Col Santosh Babu and present the cheque personally on behalf of the state government.

With regard to the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the other 19 soldiers, he said the amount would be handed over to the bereaved families through the Union Defence Ministry.

The chief minister said the state government would extend complete support to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu in future. He felt that the entire nation should stand united and extend support to the families of the soldiers who were guarding the borders.

“We must display the symbol of unity and send a strong signal that the nation is with the brave soldiers and their families. Our actions will instill confidence among the armed forces personnel and their families,” he said.

The chief minister said while the Central government will provide necessary support to the families of the martyrs, the states too should take responsibility and join hands to extend support.

He emphasised the need for the states to provide monetary and other support to the bereaved families by reducing their expenditures even during the Covid-19 crisis.

The chief minister said India should not take any hasty decisions with regard to skirmishes with China on border issues, while, at the same time, not compromising on the national interests. “We need to adopt short-term and long-term strategies to counter China. In this regard, we all stand by the Central government,” he said.

Stating that what we need at present is not Rajneeti (politicking) but Ranneeti (war strategy), KCR said China was not able to tolerate India growing as a stable democracy and an economic superpower. “In order to overcome its internal crisis, China is trying to create a war-like situation on the borders to divert their people’s attention,” he opined.

KCR, however, opposed the clamour for stopping of all imports from China. “It will be a hasty decision. First, let us start indigenously producing the goods that we are importing from China and make them affordable. Then we can think of banning imports,” he advised.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No alternatives to cater to demands of “non-China” products, say Noida traders
Jun 19, 2020 23:34 IST
3 state government employees booked for failing to report for Covid duty
Jun 19, 2020 23:33 IST
Four, including 3 children, killed by tractor on Sohna-Palwal Road
Jun 19, 2020 23:32 IST
Cost of Covid-19 tests in Haryana capped at ₹2,400
Jun 19, 2020 23:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.