Home / India News / KCR announces Rs 50 lakh, house site, govt job for family of soldier killed in J-K encounter

KCR announces Rs 50 lakh, house site, govt job for family of soldier killed in J-K encounter

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said that Mahesh would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 17:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Hyderabad

Ryada Mahesh of Nizamabad district in Telangana was among four Indian Army personnel who were killed in an encounter at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (Twitter/@KVishReddy)

Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced Rs 50 lakh financial assistance to the family of Army Jawan Ryada Mahesh, who lost his life in the anti-terror operation at the Jammu and Kashmir Machil sector.

The Chief Minister also said that one member of the family based on the qualification would be given a government job and a house site would also be allotted to the family. Mahesh would be remembered in history as the one who sacrificed his life for the country, said the chief minister.

Ryada Mahesh of Nizamabad district in Telangana was among four Indian Army personnel who were killed in an encounter at Machil sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

During the joint operation, the Indian security forces also eliminated three terrorists.

