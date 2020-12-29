Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / KCR announces salary hike for over 9 lakh govt employees, raises retirement age

KCR announces salary hike for over 9 lakh govt employees, raises retirement age

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced an increase in salaries of all the state government employees as per the Pay Revision Commission recommendations...

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 21:53 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao described the decisions as New Year gifts to government employees. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced an increase in salaries of all the state government employees as per the Pay Revision Commission recommendations and also raised their retirement age from existing 58 years.

The new pay scales and retirement age will be decided soon.

An official statement from the chief minister’s office said that Rao also decided to fill the backlog of vacancies in all government departments soon. KCR, as the chief minister is known, described the decisions as New Year gifts to the employees.

The statement said the chief minister has appointed an official committee led by chief secretary Somesh Kumar and comprising principal secretary (finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and principal secretary, water resources development Rajat Kumar as members, to work out the modalities for implementation of these decisions.



In the first week of January, the committee will study the pay revision commission’s (PRC) report. In the second week, the committee will meet representatives of employees’ unions.

“Based on the discussions, the committee will recommend to the government a percentage of salary hike, extent of enhancement in retirement age of employees, revision of service rules, revised policy for promotions and strategy to be adopted to overcome legal problems for implementing zonal system etc. Later, the state cabinet would meet and take the final decisions,” the official statement said.

The chief minister directed that the salary hike be extended to all the government employees, grant-in-aid employees, work-charged employees, daily wages employees, full time contingent employees, part-time contingent employees and pensioners among others.

“In all, the salary hike would benefit 9,36,976 employees. If need be, the financial burden on the Telangana state road transport corporation (TSRTC) due to salary hike would also be borne by the state government,” the official note, quoting the chief minister said.

The CM also declared that a recruitment drive would be launched in February after identifying all the vacant posts in the government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
KCR announces salary hike for govt employees, raises retirement age
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have ten times higher than estimated: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted byShankhyaneel Sarkar
113 drug peddlers arrested in last 14 days in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
Wall Street set to open at fresh highs on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism
by Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.