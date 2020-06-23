KCR restores full salaries to employees and pensioners after three months of salary cuts

Now that the lockdown has been lifted and economic activity has picked up over the last one month, the financial position of the state has improved some extent. (Telangana CMO)

After facing salary cuts in the last three months, all the employees and pensioners of the Telangana government will get their full salaries from July 1.

A decision to this effect was taken by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after a meeting with the officials of the finance department on Tuesday.

“Since the state economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of the state government employees and pensioners will be paid in full for this month,” an official statement from the chief minister’s office said.

The Telangana government have been enforcing salary cuts ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent for all the government employees, all India service officials and elected public representatives with effect from March in view of the financial crisis arising out of lockdown imposed to contain Coronavirus spread.

Now that the lockdown has been lifted and economic activity has picked up over the last one month, the financial position of the state has improved some extent. Accordingly, the employees and pensioners would get full salaries for the month of June to paid on July 1.

Interestingly, it was only on June 17 that the KCR government promulgated the Telangana Disaster and Public Health Emergency (Special Provisions) Ordinance 2020 seeking to defer payment of salaries, pensions and other dues in the event of disaster and public health emergency in the State.

The ordinance empowered the government to defer payment of monthly pay, pension or remuneration to the employee, pensioner or other persons to the extent not exceeding half (50 per cent) the total monthly payment during crisis period. Further, the ordinance mandates the government to pay the deferred amount within six months from the date of deferment. However, the State government may make amendments.

This ordinance was challenged by a section of employees and pensioners in the high court, which served notices on the government to submit a counter explaining the reasons for imposing salary cuts. Even before the case came up for hearing, the state government has restored the full salaries for employees and pensioners from this month.

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had already restored full salary to all its employees and pensioners with effect from May.