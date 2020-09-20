KCR’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha clocks a million followers on Twitter

The TRS leader, who represented Nizamabad parliamentary constituency between 2014 and 2018, had been associated with the movement for a separate Telangana state since 2008. (TWITTER.)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and former parliamentarian Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday became the first woman politician in South India to clock a million followers on Twitter.

“We are a million! Thank you for all your unconditional support,” Kavitha said on her twitter handle @RaoKavitha, as the number of her followers crossed the million mark in the afternoon.

Some of the prominent women politicians who come close to Kavitha in terms of social media followers are Divya Spandana (Ramya), former MP from Mandya in Karnataka (831.1K followers), Kanimozhi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) (around 524K) and Jothimani Sennimalai, Congress MP from Karur constituency in Tamil Nadu (around 122K followers).

Though Congress leader from Tamil Nadu, Khushboo Sundar has more than a million followers, it is mainly because she is also a popular actress rather than a full-time politician.

“The follower count has been gradually going up despite the constraints in meeting people directly due to Covid-19 pandemic. I have been constantly in touch with a cross section of people through social media, attending to their needs during the pandemic and constantly interacting with them, answering their queries,” Kavitha told Hindustan Times.

The TRS leader, who represented Nizamabad parliamentary constituency between 2014 and 2018, had been associated with the movement for a separate Telangana state since 2008. “I joined Twitter in 2010, when the movement was at its peak. I have been using this social media platform to represent the interests of the Telangana statehood movement,” she said.

While her father KCR was spearheading the Telangana movement through electoral politics, Kavitha gave it a cultural thrust by launching a social movement called Telangana Jagruthi to invoke the spirit of Telangana culture and tradition.

“Through Twitter, I have been echoing the people’s voice and their sentiments while carrying forward the political movement,” Kavitha said.

After the formation of Telangana state, Kavitha became the first woman Member of Parliament from Telangana. She raised her voice in Parliament on issues of regional and national interest echoed on social media, national television, and regional media.

“Social media campaigns like #SistersForChange and #GiftAHelmet during Raksha Bandhan evoked massive response from the people online and offline. Celebrities from all across joined this campaign like ace badminton player P V Sindhu, cricketer Virendra Sehwag, current Member of Parliament and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, film-stars like Mahesh Babu, Rahul Dev, Nameis Nani and famous sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik and many others,” Kavitha said.

Her latest campaign #ThankYouWarriors that Kavitha had run to thank Covid-19 frontline warriors while serving the society have left a long-lasting digital and real impression upon people. She reached out to frontline Covid Warriors thanking them and celebrating their invaluable contribution towards combating Covid-19.