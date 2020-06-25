KCR’s daughter Kavitha to lead protests by Singareni coal mine workers tomorrow

Kavitha, who is the former honorary president of TGBKS has strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to privatise Singareni Collieries, which is one of the profit-making public sector undertakings. (HT FILE PHOTO.)

Coal mine workers under the aegis of the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) will stage protests at all the mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state on Friday, opposing the recent decision of the Centre to privatise 42 coal mines across the country.

The strike will be led by Kalvakuntla Kavitha, former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP from Nizamabad and daughter of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It will be the first major agitation to be led by Kavitha, after her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Kavitha, who is the former honorary president of TGBKS strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to privatise Singareni Collieries, which is one of the profit-making public sector undertakings.

She called upon the coal mine workers to burn effigies of the Central government at all the Singareni coal mines on Friday. “The coal mine workers will participate in the 24-hour strike on June 2, to highlight the issue and attract the nation’s attention,” she said in a statement.

Apart from TGBKS, all other national trade unions of Singareni Collieries have announced a three-day strike from July 2 to 4 in protest against the privatisation.

Representatives of the All India Trade Union Congress, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Hindustan Mazdoor Sangh, the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions, who had a meeting in Godavarikhani last week gave a notice of the upcoming strike to the management.

The trade union leaders demanded that the Centre withdraw its proposal to privatise coal mines and e-auction of 50 blocks of coal mines in the country.