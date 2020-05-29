KCR takes part in Yagams to ward of evils, inaugurates Kaleshwaram project reservoir

KCR participated in two Yagams to remove obstacles from the path of state’s development. (HT Photo)

Known for his staunch belief in Hindu Vedic rituals, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday took part in two major ‘havans’ seeking divine intervention to overcome all obstacles in the development of the state and ward off evils plaguing the state like Covid-19 pandemic.

KCR, along with his wife Shobha, arrived at the Kondapochamma temple at Teegul Narsapur village of Jagdevpur block in Siddipet district at 7.45 am and participated in “Chandi Homam.”

The chief minister offered “Poornahuti” indicating the successful completion of the ‘homam’ to appease the goddess, the presiding deity at Kondapochamma temple. The couple also took “Veda Asheervachanam” (blessings) from the Vedic pundits.

Finance minister T Harish Rao, endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy and other TRS leaders accompanied the chief minister.

At around 10 am, KCR went to Kondapochamma Sagar project site, where he welcomed popular Vaishnavaite seer Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Both of them took part in Sudershana Yagam at the pump house and offered “purnahuti” to the deities.

Later, the chief minister inaugurated the pump house and switched on the motor that lifted Godavari water into the discharge canal which fills the Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir of 15 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) capacity. KCR and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy performed puja (prayers with rituals) for the Godavari river.

Speaking to reporters at Markook in the afternoon, the chief minister said he would soon make an announcement to benefit the farming community in the state, which would be first of its kind in the country.

“Please bear with the suspense for a week. I will make some major announcements for the farmers in the state very soon. The finances have already been worked out and it is going to be unprecedented and unparalleled in the country,” he said.

Stating that the net worth of agriculture production in the state would be a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore per annum, KCR said it was all achieved in a short span of 6 years which no other state could boast of. “We can rightfully say we have achieved Bangaru Telangana (Golden Telangana) now,” he said.