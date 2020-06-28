KCR to recommend former PM Narasimha Rao’s name to Centre for Bharat Ratna

KCR was addressing a select gathering of invitees at P V Gyan Bhoomi; the samadhi of the former Prime Minister, at Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad, inaugurating the latter’s birth centenary celebrations. (HT PHOTO.)

The Telangana government will recommend to the Centre to honour former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award of the country as a tribute to the leader, who was instrumental in heralding economic reforms in India.

The state government will also request the Centre to rename the University of Hyderabad, a Central university, after the former Prime Minister.

“The state cabinet will adopt a resolution requesting that the Centre confer Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao. A similar resolution will be passed in the state assembly as well. I personally will take a delegation to the Prime Minister and submit the proposals,” Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.

KCR was addressing a select gathering of invitees at P V Gyan Bhoomi; the samadhi of the former Prime Minister, at Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad, inaugurating the latter’s birth centenary celebrations.

Describing Narasimha Rao as a multifaceted personality, the chief minister said the fruits of economic reforms introduced by the former Prime Minister were being enjoyed by present generations.

“It requires a lot of conviction, commitment and knowledge to undertake reforms. Narasimha Rao had displayed these qualities in undertaking reforms in every field that he had been entrusted with. His reforms with regard to land rights, education and economic policies had shaped the country’s future,” he said.

KCR called upon the PV centenary celebration committee headed by Rajya Sabha member K Kesava Rao to highlight the “360 degree personality” of the former PM during the year-long worldwide celebrations.

“We will keep the committee open ended so that many more people who have knowledge about Narasimha Rao can join and contribute. We will reprint earlier books written by him. The Telangana Sahitya Academy will also take up publication of his unpublished work,” KCR said.

He also announced that the state government would establish a foundation at the Kakatiya University, Warangal, to study the economic reforms brought in by the multi-talented leader.

He said that five bronze statues of Narasimha Rao would be erected in Karimnagar, Warangal, Vangara, Hyderabad and in Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. He said a portrait of the former PM would be placed in the Assembly and efforts will be made to see that Parliament also has a portrait of the former PM along with other former Prime Ministers of the country.

Earlier, the chief minister offered floral tributes to the portrait of P V Narasimha Rao at the latter’s memorial. Several cabinet ministers, state assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, opposition party leaders like PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and family members of the former Prime Minister were also present.