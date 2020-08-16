‘Keep hope alive, we shall overcome’: Kerala CM looks back at state’s fight with Covid-19

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that the Covid-19 crisis has not just been a period marred by despair and loss but has also been a time of courage, compassion, resilience and survival. The chief minister lauded the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”.

“We are into the 200th day of #COVID19 crisis. Looking back, we can say with pride that this has not been just a period of despair & loss. It has also been a time of courage, compassion, resilience & survival. People of Kerala responded to the crisis with an unflinching spirit,” Vijayan tweeted on Sunday.

The chief minister lauded state health workers for pulling off a remarkable job. “We can’t congratulate them enough,” he said. The chief minister urged everyone to continue fighting and keep the hope alive.

“Kerala is often cited as an example for inclusive development and social harmony, and it will remain so, but from now, it will also be an argument for hope. Keep Hope Alive, We Shall Overcome,” his tweet read.

Kerala was the first state in India to report a case of Covid-19 earlier this year. Thereafter, the state witnessed a spurt in Covid-19 cases and kept a steady fight to quickly take the situation in control. Kerala’s Covid-19 model was praised across the country and abroad for turning the tide and curbing the spread of the infection in a short span of time.

At present, the state has a total of 14,944 active cases of coronavirus. Over 27,000 Covid-19 patients have beaten the contagion in Kerala while the death toll here stands at 146.