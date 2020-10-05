Kejriwal backs Sanjay Singh after ink thrown on him, cites ‘injustice, atrocities of UP government’

An unknown person threw ink at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh where he had gone to meet the family of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped last month. (PTI)

Backing his party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the attack on the former in Hathras shows defeat and disgrace of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“Sanjay ji has been speaking fearlessly against the injustice and atrocities of UP government. They made 14 FIRs on you, sealed the office but did not dare to arrest you, then attacked them today. This shows the defeat and disgrace of the people sitting in the UP government. It means you’re on the right track,” Kejriwal wrote in a tweet shortly after ink was thrown on Singh during his visit to Hathras.

One person, Deepak Sharma, has been identified as the attacker and a probe has been initiated.

Singh was speaking to the media after meeting the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim who succumbed to her injuries last week. The AAP leaders is among the Opposition leaders who have paid a visit to the aggrieved family.