Kejriwal follows up warning to hospitals with order not to refuse Covid-related admissions

Arvind Kejriwal had also alleged that some hospitals were flouting norms for Covid 19 testing and ordered them to stop collecting samples on their own.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks at a press conference over Covid 19 situation in New Delhi on Saturday (ANI Photo)

Within hours of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal cautioning hospitals in the city against refusing admission to any coronavirus related case and warning of action against incidents of non-compliance, the Delhi government issued an order to the same effect on Saturday evening.

The health bulletin issued on Saturday by the city-state administration ordered all dedicated Covid hospitals under its authority to not deny admission to any person showing moderate or severe symptoms of coronavirus on the pretext of absence of a test report.

Delhi has 8,637 dedicated Covid-19 beds out of which 4,225 are occupied as of Saturday.

Earlier today, Kejriwal had said hospitals will not be allowed to deny treatment to patients suspected of carrying coronavirus.



“We will pass an order that no hospital can deny a person treatment if they are suspected corona patient. They will have to consider that person as a suspect case and start treatment as there is no medicine for corona,” Kejriwal had said.

The order follows a routine review meeting held by Delhi health minister with officers of the health department and medical directors of dedicated Delhi government run Covid-19 hospitals.

The Delhi government also issued an order regarding follow up of all the laboratory-confirmed positive cases of Covid-19.

The government said that the follow-ups by the health apparatus should be accompanied with continuous care till such time a patient gets cured or there is a final outcome to the case.

During the press conference earlier today, Kejriwal also sought to dispel concerns over the capital’s testing capacity, which was impacted after his government’s decision to withdraw permission to test samples for Covid-19 from several hospitals and labs who were allegedly found to be flouting testing rules set by ICMR.

According to the health bulletin, Delhi recorded 1,320 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 27,654 cases including 16,229 active Covid cases.

