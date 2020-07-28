Sections
Home / India News / Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms

Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms

Differences between the Delhi government and LG’s office over a panel of lawyers named by Delhi police to fight riots cases on its behalf have gone beyond the reconciliation stage.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi government doesn’t agree with Delhi police’s choice of senior prosecutors for Delhi riots case. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has rejected the proposed list of advocates to represent Delhi Police in court cases linked to riots in northeast Delhi earlier this year in February.

The Delhi government, which had expressed its displeasure with the names in the panel submitted by the police, was asked by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to decide the matter expeditiously within a week.

“Delhi Cabinet led by Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal dismisses the panel of advocates appointed to represent Delhi Police in Delhi riots case.Delhi cabinet directs Home Dept to appoint the best lawyers for a fair and impartial trial,” stated a tweet on AAP’s official website.  

The development has brought into sharp relief the differences between LG’s office and the Delhi government on this issue. While the Delhi government has objected to the names alleging they were suggested by the Centre while highlighting the need for a “fair trial” citing the existence of serious questions over Delhi Police’s handling of the riots, the LG’s office has dismissed those concerns while stressing on the need for a dedicated team to handle the February riots cases with consistency across courts.



Also Read: Kejriwal launches job portal to help boost Delhi’s economy, allows street vendors to operate

Delhi Police had proposed to appoint six senior advocates for arguing on its behalf in 85 cases related to riots and also proposed that 24 cases related to anti-CAA protests could be assigned to public prosecutors. 53 people had died in north east riots.

LG Baijal had written to Kejriwal earlier this month citing his deputy and acting Delhi home minister Manish Sisodia’s objections to the names and requested that the matter be reconsidered. It was also reported that differences between Baijal and Sisodia on the issue could not be resolved in a meeting held through video conference.

“In view of urgency and sensitivity of matter, it is requested that the decision of Cabinet be communicated expeditiously, preferably within a week,” Baijal was quoted as having said in his letter.

Also Read: Delhi govt launches portal for job-seekers, employers

The first round of confrontation between the AAP government and the L-G’s office took place in June this year over the appointment of 11 special public prosecutors for the communal riots cases. The LG’s office had then overruled Delhi government’s rejection of the police’s request by invoking the power under Article 239 AA(4) of the Constitution.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ravi’s poetic tryst with number games!
Jul 28, 2020 20:32 IST
Twitter suspends Donald Trump Junior’s account over purported coronavirus cure
Jul 28, 2020 20:32 IST
Story behind couple’s ‘I do’ pic on Brooklyn Bridge is heartening
Jul 28, 2020 20:32 IST
Shop owners in Katraj, Satara road and Ambegaon protest against ‘odd-even’ rule
Jul 28, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.