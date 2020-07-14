Kejriwal launches Delhi’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at LNJP Hospital

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated the national capital’s second plasma bank for Covid-19 patients at government-run Lok Nayak Hospital. “After huge success of our first plasma bank, we are launching Delhi’s 2nd plasma bank today at LNJP Hospital,” Kejriwal tweeted. The chief minister was accompanied by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia among other officials on the occasion. The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) was the first centre in the national capital to start the facility for Covid-19.

The hospital has hired three expert counsellors who will encourage Covid-19 patients to donate plasma and tell them it is a safe process, an official told news agency PTI, adding that these counsellors will call up patients who have recovered from coronavirus and explain them about the therapy.

“We already have a database of patients in our hospital and these counsellors will be calling them. However, patients who have recovered after treatment from other hospitals can also come and donate plasma to the bank,” he said.

The national capital on Monday recorded 1,246 fresh coronavirus cases, authorities said, the lowest in the last 35 days. The Covid-19 tally in the national capital stands at 113,740.

According to state health department figures, Delhi’s Covid-19 recovery rate stands at over 80 percent. So far, 91,312 patients across Delhi have recovered from the infection. The death toll stands at 3,411 while the active number cases is slightly over 19,000.

Of 15,253 beds in hospitals, 10,944 are vacant; of 9,217 beds at dedicated Covid care centre, 7,069 beds are vacant for Covid-19 patients. The number of containment zones in the national capital stands at 658.

From July 1-13, Delhi recorded 26,380 cases, while 32,984 people recovered. Barring July 1 and July 6, Delhi reported more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases this month.