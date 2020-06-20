Sections
Home / India News / Kejriwal opposes L-G’s 5-day mandatory institutional quarantine order, says ‘will lead to evasions’

Kejriwal opposes L-G’s 5-day mandatory institutional quarantine order, says ‘will lead to evasions’

The chief minister is learnt to have told the L-G that people would avoid getting tested for the disease fearing they would be sent off to an institutional quarantine facility for five days.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:39 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s recent order on a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for “each case” under home quarantine in the city, senior government officials said. Kejriwal’s comments came during a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday noon.

An official, who was part of the meeting, confirmed that chief minister Kejriwal said that when the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is allowing home-isolation for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases across the country, “why were different rules being implemented in Delhi?”

The chief minister is learnt to have told the L-G that people would avoid getting tested for the disease fearing they would be sent off to an institutional quarantine facility for five days.

Also read: ‘People won’t get tested out of fear’ - AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on 5 day institutional Covid-19 quarantine order



The officials also said that Kejriwal mentioned the shortage of health care staff and the difficulties in getting doctors and nurses at such a short notice for thousands of patients at the quarantine centres.



The meeting between the Delhi administration and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on the 5-day mandatory quarantine order ended on Saturday without reaching any conclusion. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said they failed to reach an agreement and will meet again at 5 pm.

No consensus could be reached on the issue of Covid-19 treatment rates in private hospitals. Sisodia said that the Centre has recommended reduction of rates only for 24% of the beds in private hospitals whereas the Delhi government wants this to be 60%. This will also be discussed in the 5 pm meeting today.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

WhatsApp glitch that hid ‘Last seen’, ‘Online’ status fixed
Jun 20, 2020 13:38 IST
Pune’s Covid-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark with 542 cases in last 24 hours
Jun 20, 2020 13:36 IST
Poco’s next phone in India won’t be Poco F2 Pro, reveals C Manmohan
Jun 20, 2020 13:38 IST
Woman hisss-terically calls for help after spotting snake in her car. Then…
Jun 20, 2020 13:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.