Kejriwal says 20% beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals, tracking system in the offing: 10 points

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the coronavirus situation in the national capital is under control and there is nothing to panic. The chief minister said that although cases are rising, people are getting treated and recovering from the disease.

Kejriwal said the number of deaths due to Covid-19 is not high and not many severe cases of coronavirus are being reported, as a result, not many hospital beds across the national capital are occupied while most Covid-19 patients are getting treated at their homes.

The chief minister added that the administration is getting ready to tackle a sudden spike in severe cases of coronavirus for which over 5,000 hospital beds will be made available.

Here are key takeaways from Kejriwal’s address:

1) “Of around 4,000 hospital beds available with the government, around 1,500 are occupied while nearly 2,500 beds are unoccupied,” Kejriwal said.

2) Private hospitals across the national capital have been directed to keep 20% of their beds reserved for Covid-19 patients. “This will lead to the availability of 2,000 more beds for Covid-19 patients,” he said.

3) Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital will provide another 1,500 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients. In total, more than 5,000 beds will be available for fresh Covid-19 patients.

4) The administration has placed an order for 2,000 hospital beds with oxygen. “Severe Covid-19 patients require oxygens hence the availability of such beds is very critical,” the chief minister said.

5) CM Kejriwal said that most new cases of coronavirus are either showing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. Over 3,000 active cases are currently being treated at home.

6) Of over 13,000 Covid-19 cases in Delhi, over 6,000 have recovered from the disease while roughly 6,000 are currently being treated for Covid-19. “3,414 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms are getting treated at home,” Kejriwal said.

7) The administration is working on a system which will help a severe Covid-19 patient track the availability of hospital beds for treatment. “We will share the details in the coming days,” the chief minister said.

8) Ever since lockdown curbs were partially lifted last week, the national capital has reported around fresh 3,500 Covid-19 cases while nearly 1,500 patients have recovered. “Fresh cases are being reported but patients are also recovering and going home,” he said.

9) “As many as 1,750 Covid-19 patients were admitted in hospitals on May 17. The figure has risen to 2,000 at present. Only 250 new patients have occupied beds across various hospitals in one week,” Kejriwal said.

10) Of 250 ventilators at government hospitals, only 11 are currently in use while 15 of 72 ventilators in private hospitals are being occupied by Covid-19 patients.