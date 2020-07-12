Sections
Home / India News / Kejriwal says Delhi is able to minimise Covid-19 deaths due to ‘protective shield’

Kejriwal says Delhi is able to minimise Covid-19 deaths due to ‘protective shield’

Kejriwal said that the availability of pulse oximeters have helped in minimising deaths in Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment under home quarantine.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the national capital has been able to “minimise deaths” of Covid-19 patients in home isolation with the help of pulse oximeters. The chief minister described it as a protective shield or “suraksha kavach”.

“If patients detect their oxygen is falling, they reach out to us for help. We immediately send oxygen concentrators to their home or take them to a hospital,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal’s remarks in reaction to a Twitter user’s post wherein he thanked the Delhi government on proving an oximeter on time to his friend who tested positive for Covid-19.

Also read:  Govt updates self-declaration form for passengers as Covid-19 recovery improves



Last month, during an address, Kejriwal said that one of the problems being faced by coronavirus patients under home isolation is the sudden drop in oxygen levels. The chief minister announced that all such patients will be provided pulse oximeters to monitor their oxygen levels, adding that once the patient has recovered, the oximeters can be returned.



On Saturday, the Delhi government announced all examinations, including final exams, to be conducted in universities under the city-state’s government stand cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

Also read: India now recording 12% of daily global Covid-19 cases, shows data

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

“In light of the major disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including final exams,” Sisodia tweeted.

During a press briefing, Sisodia - who also handles Delhi’s education ministry - said that schools and colleges have been shut throughout amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“Delhi government believes there is no point conducting university examination for a semester where no studies took place,” he said.

The national capital has witnessed its Covid-19 tally running over a lakh. So far, 110,921 people have contracted the infection in Delhi of which 87,692 patients have recovered. The Covid-19 death toll stands at 3,334.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Absolutely outstanding’: Chopra picks India’s best fielder of all-time
Jul 12, 2020 16:34 IST
Covid impact: Restaurateur, auto driver turn vegetable vendors
Jul 12, 2020 16:29 IST
Did resistance to lockdown being pushed by other IAS officials and politicians cost Gaikwad his job as civic chief?
Jul 12, 2020 16:28 IST
Girl whose cremation was stopped at Balongi on Sat died by suicide: Police
Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.