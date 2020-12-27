‘Urging Centre with folded hands these are our people,’ says Kejriwal as he visits Singhu

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday visited Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last four weeks against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre in September. The Punjab Academy of the Delhi government organised a kirtan durbar on Sunday at Singhu border. Kejriwal and Sisodia paid a visit to the musical event and were seated among the audience.

Throwing an open challenge to the Centre and its ministers to take part in an open debate with the protesting farmers on the provisions of new laws, Kejriwal said, “The government is saying farmers are being misled. They have little understanding about the farm laws. I have heard all speeches and hence I want the government to send its most knowledgeable minister or representative to take part in an open debate with the farmers. It will be clear who has a better understanding.”

Slamming Centre’s attempt to attribute the protest to “anti-social” elements, Kejriwal said, “This is a weapon of all governments. When we took part in Anna andolan, we were also labelled like this. If farmers are anti-national now, then who will feed you? Farmers have been bluffed by all parties for the last 70 years. I want to tell the Centre with folded hands that these protesters are our people. They are fighting for their cause braving this cold. If they are robbed of their farming, what will they do?”

As he said earlier, Kejriwal once again pointed out that the laws have no benefits for farmers. “They are saying MSP will not be done away with. Land will not be grabbed. Are these benefits? These are already there,” he said adding that the provision of selling produce anywhere in the country is also no benefit as getting better price than the MSP.