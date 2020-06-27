Sections
Home / India News / Kerala begins tracing contacts of those testing Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

Kerala begins tracing contacts of those testing Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

At least 110 people who returned from Kerala-- 98 in Tamil Nadu and 12 in Karnataka-- tested positive in neighbouring states in the last two weeks.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s coronavirus tally is likely to go up as more than 50 flights are expected daily, all from the Middle-East in the next one week. (HT PHOTO.)

Kerala has started tracing contacts of people from the state who have tested positive in neighbouring states even as it recorded 195 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since the outbreak began in January.

At least 110 people who returned from Kerala-- 98 in Tamil Nadu and 12 in Karnataka-- tested positive in neighbouring states in the last two weeks and initially the state government dismissed them. But later it said it had started tracing their contacts. Though the state boasts of many records like low mortality and the highest recovery rate in the country, its testing rate is still poor.

As on Saturday 2,11,211 people were tested-- they include sentinel, rapid body, TrueNat, augmented and RT-PCR tests. There is criticism that the state is keeping its tests abysmally low to keep its records but the government has denied it.

The government has also decided to lift the lockdown on Sunday till further orders. But the night curfew (9 pm to 5 am) will continue, said a statement from the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. For the last two months, the state has been observing complete lockdown on Sundays. With 195 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 4,071. Out of this, 2,108 people have recovered and active cases now stand at 1,939. At least 1,67, 978 people are under observation. The state has reported 23 deaths so far.



Kerala’s tally is likely to go up as more than 50 flights are expected daily, all from the Middle-East in the next one week. The state and the Centre had crossed swords after the former insisted on Covid-19-free certificates for returning expatriates. Later, it was forced to tone down the demand after the Centre made it clear that it will affect evacuation. At least three lakh more people are expected to return from the Gulf countries. Over one lakh people have returned since special flights began on May 8.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka announces total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5
Jun 27, 2020 20:51 IST
Members of 3 communities get J&K domicile certificates
Jun 27, 2020 20:49 IST
Bengaluru to get 10,000 bed Covid care facilities by Monday evening: Karnataka Minister
Jun 27, 2020 20:45 IST
Politicos decide to scale down festivities, Dahi Handi, Ganesh festival to be a low-key affair
Jun 27, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.