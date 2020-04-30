Sections
Home / India News / Kerala bizman killed himself: Dubai cops

Kerala bizman killed himself: Dubai cops

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, director of Bur Dubai police station, told Khaleej Times that businessman Joy Aarakkal committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building on April 23.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 02:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dubai Police have confirmed that a prominent businessman from Kerala committed suicide last week. (Representative Image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dubai Police have confirmed that a prominent businessman from Kerala committed suicide last week, Gulf-based media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, director of Bur Dubai police station, told Khaleej Times that businessman Joy Aarakkal committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building on April 23.

Arakkal was the managing director of Dubai-headquartered Innova Group of Companies. He is survived by his wife Celine and children Arun and Ashly.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
His nomination stuck with Guv, Thackeray sends a distress message to PM
Apr 30, 2020 01:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

UK PM Johnson, a Covid survivor, becomes a father
Apr 30, 2020 02:56 IST
IT min asks MHA to consider mobile goods as essentials
Apr 30, 2020 02:52 IST
Chandigarh lags behind Panchkula, Mohali in Covid-19 testing
Apr 30, 2020 02:34 IST
Kerala bizman killed himself: Dubai cops
Apr 30, 2020 02:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.