Kerala bizman killed himself: Dubai cops

Dubai Police have confirmed that a prominent businessman from Kerala committed suicide last week, Gulf-based media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim Bin Sorour, director of Bur Dubai police station, told Khaleej Times that businessman Joy Aarakkal committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a building on April 23.

Arakkal was the managing director of Dubai-headquartered Innova Group of Companies. He is survived by his wife Celine and children Arun and Ashly.