Kerala: BJP workers celebrate in Thiruvananthapuram as NDA leads in 13 wards

As per the early trends of the local body poll results, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 13 wards.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 14:02 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram

BJP workers celebrate during counting day of Kerala local body elections, in Kozhikode. (PTI file photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram, where counting is underway for Kerala local body elections on Wednesday.

BJP workers were seen with lotus flowers in their hands and raising slogans hailing the party.

In Kerala local body poll results, Left Democratic Front (LDF) has won seven wards, NDA three and United Democratic Front (UDF) one, in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.



S Pushpalatha, LDF’s mayor candidate has lost to an NDA candidate by 145 votes.

With all Covid-19 protocols in place, the counting of votes of Kerala local body elections started at 8 am on Wednesday. The final results are expected by 1 pm.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran has said the postal votes, including special ballot votes, will be counted first and EVM votes later.

The district collectors of several districts of Kerala have imposed section 144 of CrPC on the basis of reports from concerned district police chiefs. The clashes between party workers were reported in many places of these districts during the election.

The CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led, United Democratic Front (UDF) and BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were in the fray for local body polls in Kerala.

The local body polls were held in three phases in Kerala. 78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls. The second phase recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout and in the first phase, it was 72.67 per cent.

