Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s hometown declared Covid-19 hotspot

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also declared three other locations as hotspots and currently, there are 59 hotspots in the state. (PTI File Photo )

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s home district Kannur has been declared a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspot after a review of data on Monday.

The state reported 49 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, including two prisoners and healthcare workers each, state health minister KK Shailaja said.

Of the 49 new cases, 14 and 10 are reported from north Kerala’s Kasaragod and Kannur districts, respectively.

The chief minister also declared three other locations as hotspots and currently, there are 59 hotspots in the state.

Kerala has 359 active Covid-19 cases of the 896 reported to date. Around one lakh people are under quarantine, including 90% of them at their homes.