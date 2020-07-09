Kerala CM seeks central probe into gold smuggling as Oppn questions state’s role

The Kerala government on Tuesday transferred its information technology secretary, M Sivasankar, a day after the dismissal of IT consultant Swapna Suresh, whom Sivasankar knew, amid allegations of her links to a gold smuggling racket. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday seeking an investigation by central agencies on the large quantity of gold that was seized by Customs officials on July 5, even as the Union minister of state for external affairs urged the Kerala state government to clarify its role.

“The fact that the attempt to smuggle huge quantity of gold was concealed in diplomatic baggage makes the matter extremely serious…The case has serious implications as this undermines the economy of the Nation. In fact, it has more than one angle warranting a thorough investigation. It is requested that an effective and coordinated investigation into this incident by all central agencies concerned is the need of the hour,” Vijayan wrote.

On July 5, the customs department had seized the gold from an air cargo consignment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the country’s consulate in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram. The action came after a green light from the ministry of external affairs.

The Kerala government on Tuesday transferred its information technology secretary, M Sivasankar, a day after the dismissal of IT consultant Swapna Suresh, whom Sivasankar knew, amid allegations of her links to a gold smuggling racket.

Swapna Suresh, who was working as the operational manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited under the state IT ministry, is said to be on the run after the seizure even as the Customs department has intensified its search for her.

The transfer of M Sivasankar, a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who is also a secretary to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, came after opposition parties in the state stepped up pressure.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said there was a serious lapse on the part of the state government.

“Our investigation is on. We will also bring to light those who helped smugglers. The main accused [Swapna Suresh] was given a plum posting when she was mired in another cheating case. Often she was treated more than a high-ranking diplomat and after her role came to light now the CM says he has no idea how she got the job,” he said.

As the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up pressure seeking the resignation of the CM, state industry minister E P Jayarajan said this was a move to discredit the popularity of the CM and the state’s fight against the pandemic. “Opposition parties are worried over the popularity of the state. That is why they are raking issues to target the government,” Jayarajan said.

Sarith Kumar, an accused in the case who had previously worked as a public relations officer (PRO) in UAE Consulate-General’s office in Thiruvananthapuram was arrested on Monday and remanded to 14 days.

Earlier this week, Sivasankar had said that he was ready for any investigation and would share all information with the customs department.

A petition was filed on Wednesday before Kerala High Court seeking a probe by central agencies into the case of gold smuggling through a diplomatic channel.