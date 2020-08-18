Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Kerala converts rescue boats into ambulances to help Covid-19 patients reach hospitals

Kerala converts rescue boats into ambulances to help Covid-19 patients reach hospitals

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances to help coronavirus patients living in areas that are cut-off from the mainland.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala Water Transport Dept converted rescue boats into ambulances. (ANI photo)

With rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala Water Transport Department has converted rescue boats into ambulances to help coronavirus patients reach hospitals. The boat ambulance service was started to help move Covid patients living in areas that are isolated from the mainland.

“This service has helped many Covid-19 patients who live in locations cut-off from the mainland reach hospitals,” Santhosh Kumar, vigilance wing inspector, told ANI.  

Kerala, which was the first state to report Covid-19 case in India earlier this year, has over 15,000 active cases.

On Sunday, the state’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan took to Twitter to laud the people of Kerala for their “unflinching spirit”. Sharing a story of a 105-year-old lady beating Covid, the chief minister further congratulated the health workers of the state.



“We are into the 200th day of Covid-19 crisis. Looking back, we can say with pride that this has not been just a period of despair & loss. It has also been a time of courage, compassion, resilience & survival. People of Kerala responded to the crisis with an unflinching spirit,” he had tweeted. 

 

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DST sanctions Rs 115 crores to IIT Jodhpur to set up tech and innovation hub
Aug 18, 2020 18:25 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio draws fans’ attention to climate crisis
Aug 18, 2020 18:23 IST
Australia to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine, will give free doses to citizens
Aug 18, 2020 18:22 IST
Visva Bharati university files police complaint against TMC MLA for vandalism, informs PMO
Aug 18, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.