Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Kerala coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark

Kerala coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark

In Thiruvananthapuram, at least 80 employees of a shopping mall were tested positive forcing authorities to take strict action against business establishments which flout social distancing and safety norms

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Out of 10,725 total cases, recovered are 4,838 and live 5,372 (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

With 722 fresh cases, Kerala’s total coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 (10,275) on Thursday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, adding that pandemic situation is serious in some parts of the state including capital Thiruvananthapuram. The state also reported two deaths taking the death toll to 38.

This is the first time daily numbers are crossing 700. Out of 722 fresh cases, 481 are locally-transmitted. Out of 10,725 total cases, recovered are 4,838 and live 5,372. In Thiruvananthapuram, at least 80 employees of a shopping mall were tested positive forcing authorities to take strict action against business establishments which flout social distancing and safety norms. In Thiruvananthapuram, at least 310 people contracted disease through local transmission. Those infected include 12 health workers and eight paramilitary personnel.

“Despite high density of population the state managed the disease well so far. Death per million is still below one per cent. But this is not the time to lower our guard. In some areas situation is grim. It shows we have to step up our vigilance,” said the CM. He said shops and establishments will be closed indefinitely if found any violations. “Everyone will have to assume that virus spread is everywhere and cut short travel and listen to guidelines and warnings of the health department,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Monsoon 2020: Plantation drives begin with gloves, sanitisers and seeds
Jul 16, 2020 21:01 IST
Singha accuses Bindal of using his influence to recruit six employees in HP legislative assembly
Jul 16, 2020 20:59 IST
‘Smart move by Holder’: Tendulkar lauds decision to bowl spinner
Jul 16, 2020 20:54 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: India condemns Pak’s decision to construct Diamer Basha dam on Indus river and all the latest news
Jul 16, 2020 20:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.