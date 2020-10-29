Sections
Home / India News / Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case

Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case

He was summoned earlier on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning over allegations of his connection with an accused in Bengaluru drug case. This was the third time he was summoned by the ED.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Photo: Twitter/@BineeshKodiyeri)

Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a narcotics case on Thursday, officials said.

He was summoned by ED earlier in the day for questioning over allegations of his connection with an accused in the Bengaluru drug case. This was the third time he was summoned by the central agency.

Last time, officials had questioned Bineesh for almost six hours over his financial links with the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had earlier accused Bineesh of having close connections with a few members of a drug racket that was recently busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru.

