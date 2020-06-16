Sections
Home / India News / Kerala firm on Covid-free certificates for expatriates returning home

Kerala firm on Covid-free certificates for expatriates returning home

Last week, the government had said the Covid-free certificates would be mandatory for those taking chartered flights from West Asian countries but it modified its stand to include everybody flying in from abroad from June 20.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:41 IST

By Ramesh Babu| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Medics screen a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi at the Cochin international airport. (PTI)

Despite protests from expatriates and opposition parties, the Kerala government on Tuesday underlined that it will make Covid-free certificates mandatory for those returning to the country from abroad.

Last week, the government had said the Covid-free certificates would be mandatory for those taking chartered flights from West Asian countries.

On Tuesday, the government modified its stand to include everybody flying in from abroad from June 20.

“We can’t take chances now. Besides chartered flights we want people coming in ‘Vande Bharat’ flights also tested before they take flights. It is meant to ensure the safety of all,” said state industry minister E P Jayarajan.



Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who participated in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, did not get a chance to speak. But two days ago, he had sent a letter to Modi seeking his help on the issue.

The state will soon submit a list of its demands to the Centre and Covid-free certificate will be on top of it, said a spokesman of the government. He said around 90 per cent of recent Covid-19 cases are expatriates or people who returned from other states and the state cannot take any further risk.

But many expatriates said the state was keen to maintain its records and not interested in its people who were desperate to return home from West Asian countries.

“The government’s move is quite impractical. In many Gulf countries, tests are expensive and time-consuming. The Kerala government wants to discourage the return of its people. It is an inhuman act,” said Mansoor Paloor, a leader of the expat community. There are an estimated 18 lakh people from Kerala working in Persian Gulf countries.

On Tuesday, the state reported 79 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 2,621. Of these, 1,336 are active cases, said State Health Minister K K Shailaja. Out of the 79 fresh cases, 49 had arrived from abroad and 26 others from other states and five got infected from primary contacts, she said.

A 33-year-old man who came from a West Asian country and was under observation allegedly committed suicide by immolating himself in Kollam district, police said. A total of 21 people have died of Covid-19 in Kerala so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Netizens spark laughter riot with this ‘guess the animal’ game. Answers are hilarious
Jun 16, 2020 21:16 IST
Man held for making ₹15-lakh extortion call to Moga trader
Jun 16, 2020 21:15 IST
100 days of Covid-19: Pune learns to readjust course of life
Jun 16, 2020 21:15 IST
Ex-Jalandhar bishop moves Kerala HC, seeks quashing of rape case
Jun 16, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.