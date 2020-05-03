Kerala flattens Covid-19 graph for now, registers no new cases

Sections
Updated: May 03, 2020 20:02 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala was the first state in the country to report a coronavirus case in January 2020, when a medical student who had returned from China tested positive for the disease. (ANI PHOTO.)

Kerala has successfully flattened the Covid-19 graph as of now as no fresh cases have been reported on Sunday, state health minister K K Shailaja said. The state has been showing a sharp decline in coronavirus cases in the last few days and on Saturday it reported only two positive cases while on Friday it drew a blank.

The minister said out of 499 Covid-19 positive cases in the state, 95 people are in the hospital and others have been discharged. Out of 95 cases, the maximum number of cases are in Kannur (north Kerala) 37, also a red zone. At least 21,720 people are under observation and 32,217 samples have been tested. The state has the lowest mortality and highest recovery rate in the country.

Kerala was the first state in the country to report a coronavirus case in January 2020, when a medical student who had returned from China tested positive for the disease.

Covid-19 cases increased in the first week of March after people started returning from middle-eastern countries and Europe. At one point it was leading in cases of the infectious disease but after the Tablighi Jammat conference in Delhi, numbers in other states shot up. In terms of mortality and recovery rates, the state has been displaying good progress, statistics show.



